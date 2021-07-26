L0phtCrack is Now Open Source

L0phtCrack 7.2.0 has been released as an open source project, and is seeking both maintainers and contributors. Feel free to reach out to @dildog on Twitter, or email to admin@l0phtcrack.com if you would like to join the team.

July 26, 2021 Changes for L0phtCrack

As of July 1, 2021, the L0phtCrack software is no longer owned by Terahash, LLC. It has been repossessed by the previous owners, formerly known as L0pht Holdings, LLC for Terahash defaulting on the installment sale loan.

L0phtCrack is no longer being sold. The current owners have no plans to sell licenses or support subscriptions for the L0phtCrack software. All sales have ceased as of July 1, 2021. Refunds for any subscription renewals after June 30, 2021 are being processed. Contact admin@l0phtcrack.com to work out details if automatic billing has charged you on or after July 1, 2021.

Open Source Plans

The current owners are exploring open sourcing and other options for the L0phtCrack software. Open sourcing will take some time as there are commercially licensed libraries incorporated in the product which must be removed and/or replaced. License activation for the existing licenses has been re-enabled, and should function as expected until an open source version can be made available.

Support

The current owners of the L0phtCrack software will not be supporting the product. Any sales of L0phtCrack licenses, and new and renewal support subscriptions sold prior to June 30, 2021 are the responsibility of Terahash, LLC.

Last Version Download

Terahash contact information: